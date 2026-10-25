Cavs fans celebrate home opener win at Rocket Arena

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are back on their home court, and fans are already feeling good about what this season could bring.

After opening the season with a tough loss to Philadelphia, the Cavs bounced back against the Nets in front of a home crowd at Rocket Arena, giving fans another reason to believe this team has what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

“Let's go!” echoed through the arena as fans showed up ready to cheer on their team for the home opener.

For fans like Victor Shaw, the excitement goes beyond one game. He believes the Cavaliers have the right pieces in place to make a serious run this season.

“I feel like we got all the pieces this year to go all the way, so we're pumped up,” Shaw said.

Shaw pointed to the talent on the roster, including Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and the team's young players, as reasons for his optimism.

While the season opener left room for improvement, Shaw said he liked how the team played together and came out strong, adding that cleaning up the fourth quarter would be important moving forward.

The home opener also marked a long-awaited return for season ticket holders like Jerilyn Runyon, who said she had been looking forward to getting back to Rocket Arena.

“We've been waiting all summer,” Runyon said.

Runyon said the team's chemistry could be one of its biggest strengths this season. She believes the players' ability to enjoy playing together can help them go further.

“While watching them, they're having fun together, and once you have fun together, then you go farther,” Runyon said.

The Cavaliers are also giving fans more reasons to enjoy a night at Rocket Arena, with new merchandise and additional food and drink options adding to the game-day experience.

But for many fans, the biggest draw remains the team itself — and the belief that Cleveland could have a special season ahead.

Win or lose, fans say they'll continue showing up to support the Cavaliers.

“Because we're always there, even if they lose,” one fan said.

With a home victory to celebrate, the Cavs have given their fans an early-season boost of confidence as they look to build momentum and make a run this year.

