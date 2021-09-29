Cinnamon Toast Crunch Has A New Flavor That’s Perfect For Fall

Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans, prepare your tastebuds. General Mills is releasing a new flavor of the beloved cereal just in time for fall and the holiday season.

New Apple Pie Toast Crunch combines the holiday dessert flavor of apple pie with the beloved classic crunchy cereal. If you’re up for some experimenting, you could try combining this cereal with the new Dulce De Leche Toast Crunch to create a caramel apple pie flavor extravaganza.

The cereal will hit store shelves in October for a limited time, so you’ll want to grab it when you see a box.

General Mills

General Mills has a few other cereals hitting store shelves in mid-October as well, including some for the holiday season, like the return of Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, which tastes like the classic holiday cookie.

Elf cereal, inspired by Buddy the Elf, is also returning for a limited time, this time with new marshmallow shapes that represent elves’ main food groups: candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup. The breakfast treat is made up of marshmallows and maple-flavored corn puff cereal pieces.

General Mills

Kellogg’s is also releasing some new holiday breakfast treats, including limited-edition Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa cereal. Featuring cocoa-coated star pieces and white mini marshmallows, Kellogg’s says the cereal is meant to evoke the experience of drinking a mug of rich hot cocoa.

This new flavor joins Kellogg’s The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie cereal, which has been around since 2019. The sugar-cookie-flavored cereal is colored red and green and also includes marshmallows and edible glitter. Both Elf on the Shelf cereals are hitting shelves now, with the hot cocoa flavor being exclusive to Walmart.

Kellogg's

‘Tis (almost) the season for comforting foods and sweet holiday flavors! Whether you’re into apple pie, sugar cookies or hot cocoa, there’s a breakfast treat waiting to brighten your morning.

Which new cereal are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.