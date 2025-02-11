Cleveland gym creates inclusive fitness culture

CLEVELAND — A gym in Cleveland is empowering the LGBTQ+ community in body and spirit.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank first visited Out Fitness Collective when it opened in January 2023.

Cleveland man creates affirming, affordable fitness space for LGBTQ+ community

He returned recently to see the changes the gym has made over the last two years.

Owner Josh Jones Forbes transformed an apartment building in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood into a safe spot to exercise.

"I opened this space because I wanted a place I felt comfortable, but everyone in our LGBTQ+ community is feeling less comfortable these days," said Forbes.

Allies of the community are welcome to workout at the gym, too.

"We're not asking you on your way in your identity," said Forbes. "We just want you to follow our rules and use the space as it suits you."

The gym started small, with just a few pieces of donated equipment. Now, there is a second room for strength and cardio.

"We've now got a complete set of dumbbells, we've got a leg press machine that was donated by a local dance studio, we've got a rowing machine, which is great for a full-body workout," said Forbes.

The extra space was needed because membership has soared.

"We've actually had more than 200 people come in and out over the course of two years," said Forbes.

The gym added three personal trainers and now offers other self-care services.

Sage Shabazz is a massage therapist and owns the space next door to Out Fitness Collective.

"We as a community we share our resources." said Shabazz. "So you have your massage therapy, fitness, trainers, nutritionists, things like that. Most of the members are open and supportive of the queer community, and so that for me is an important factor when I wanna work out."

To learn more about Out Fitness Collective, click here.