Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump is reprising his baseless election grievances in his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House. Trump spoke Saturday night at Ohio's Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland.

He came to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building.

Trump complained anew about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory. But his own election officials and officials in Republican-led states affirmed the validity of Biden's win.

