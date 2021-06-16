Donald Trump to hold 'Save America' rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds to support Max Miller, who is running in Ohio's 16th Congressional District.

The event, which Trump is calling the "Save America" rally, is set to take place Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

"This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration," the press release states.

Tickets are available to the public and doors open at 2 p.m.

Lorain County Fairgrounds is located at 23000 Fairgrounds Road in Wellington.

There will be some parking restrictions in Wellington the day of the event, according to police:

Effective at 10 am on the 26th, there will be no parking on Magyar Street. Magyar Street is an emergency evacuation route for events at the fairgrounds and will be used for emergency vehicles in case of any emergencies.

The reservoir for the Village of Wellington, the parking lot and the lands around the reservoir are closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

There will be no vehicular or pedestrian traffic on the fairgrounds perimeter road from Magyar Street. Residents wishing to walk to the event will have to use Fairgrounds Road.

There is ODOT signage guiding people to the event on all State Routes around the Village. The only entrance into the event for vehicles is on Pitts Road.

