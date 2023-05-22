Cleveland's 'Tech Elevator' helps thousands of graduates land jobs in tech industry

CLEVELAND — More students are landing jobs in the tech industry and a Cleveland-based company, Tech Elevator, is behind some of their success.

Since launching in 2015, Tech Elevator has placed 3,000 students in tech jobs nationwide. According to the company, graduates work at more than 800 companies representing 115 different industries. Their average student sees an immediate earnings lift of about $24,000 and their pay increases on average 10% per year post-graduation. Senior Director of Campus Operations, Marty Mordarski, says much of the success is rooted in the company’s boot camps.

“Not only are you learning to code, but we're also helping students learn how to navigate, and execute a really well thought out job search, and make connections with local employers who are actually hiring for the roles that they're seeking,” he said.

As Mordarski explained, Tech Elevator has grown partnerships with “companies like Progressive Insurance, KeyBank, and PNC.”

Before joining the program, Tech Elevator graduate Hannah Scott worked in healthcare. The Oberlin College and Neuroscience graduate is now a software developer a Medical Mutual.

“I saw how tech is advancing health care. We're using robots to put screws and backs and I really want to be more part of that actor role in that process, that's why I want to learn how to do software development,” Scott said.

Scott says her first lessons in boot camp are still helping her today.

“We learned JavaScript, some database. We learned the backend and the front end. It was a great experience. It was really collaborative. I got to work with in teams, do projects, and it's about 14 weeks,” she said. “The most challenging was being introduced to so many things so quickly and things I had no experience with, but just having the strong support system really helped and made it for a lot of fun.”

As Scott says you can never stop learning and at Tech Elevator, she says the opportunities seem limitless.

“Although you need to learn a lot while you're here, you're not going to learn everything. The goal is to learn enough so that you can enter the workforce, continue that learning, and keep building your skills,” Mordarski.

Tech Elevator offers part-time and full-time boot camp opportunities starting on June 18. To enroll or to learn more information, click here.