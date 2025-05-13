Emergency crews rescue man trapped in drainage pipe hundreds of feet below ground

CLINTON, Ohio — Emergency crews in Summit County just rescued a man trapped in a drainage pipe-- hundreds of feet below the ground. It happened in the Village of Clinton in the area of North 4th Avenue and North 1st Street.

It's unclear how or why he got stuck in the pipe. However, emergency responders and fire crews from Green, Clinton and surrounding communities spent hours working to get him out to safety.

Green Fire told us the man went 400 feet into a 24 inch pipe. He then traveled into an 18 inch pipe where he ultimately got stuck around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Crews used various tools include a backhoe to dig into the pipe. They used the city of Green road department cameras to pinpoint his location. And as of 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, crews were able to remove him.

It's unclear on the man's condition but he was alert and taken to an area hospital. New Franklin is the lead agency on this case, but the Summit County Technical Rescue team was activated due to the nature of this situation. Stay with News 5—we will have live updates on Good Morning Cleveland.

