10 events happening this Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Summer is coming to an end but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. As Labor Day weekend begins, annual favorites like the Cleveland Air Show and Oktoberfest return. Here are 10 things to do this weekend.

1. The 2021 Oktoberfest

The 2021 Cleveland Oktoberfest will double the fun with two weekends: Labor Day Weekend Sept.3 to 6 and the following weekend, Sept. 10-11. Enjoy live music all weekend long from the Bier Garten. Some highlights include the Michael Stanley Band tribute, Walt Sanders and The Spazmatics. More info here.

If you’re looking for authentic German food, there’s no shortage of that at this year’s Oktoberfest. Schmidt’s of Columbus, Seven Roses, Das Schnitzel Haus, Frank’s Bratwurst and The German Corner are just some of the mouthwatering highlights.

General admission for one day is $15 and a two-day pass is $20.

Where: The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds: 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

When: Sept. 3-6.

2. The Cleveland National Air Show

Labor Day weekend means the unofficial end of summer, traditionally marked in Northeast Ohio by the Cleveland National Air Show. Expect to see an array of fighter jets and aerial acts. The views of high-speed aircraft jetting in tight formation is something that never gets old. More info here.

Remember tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $35 for adults, ages 6-11 are $20, and kids under 5 are free.

Where: Burke Lakefront Airport

When: Sept. 4-6

RELATED: Everything you need to know for the 2021 Cleveland National Air Show this Labor Day weekend

3. Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival at Hale Farm and Village

There is no shortage of creativity in Ohio. This juried festival features over 170 Ohio artisans, local food, entertainment and more. Vendors include jewelry artists, woodworkers, glass artists, soap and lotion makers. More info here.

When: Sept 3 from Noon to 5 p.m.; Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hale Farm & Village: 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath

4. Pick your own apples

It’s that time of year again. As fall approaches and the leaves start to change, apple trees produce many varieties of apples. Get outside and pick your own apples at local farms throughout Northeast Ohio.

Some farms we suggest checking out are:

Eddy Fruit Farm located at 12079 Caves Road in Chesterland in Geauga County.

440-729-7842.



Patterson Fruit Farm located at 11414 Caves Road in Chesterland. The farm said picking for ginger gold and limited Honeycrisp will be available Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept 5 at it is farm located at 8765 Mulberry Road.

440-729-1964.

5. The Great Geauga County Fair

Celebrating its 195th year, the Great Geauga County Fair is the oldest continuous county fair and one of the oldest existing agricultural fairs in the nation. Enjoy an array of entertainment from Monday Broken Horn Rodeo to Demolition Derby and everything in between. Get your last taste of fair food before the summer ends. Visitors can expect music, contests and more. Find more info here.

When: Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6.

Where: The Geauga County Fairgrounds: 14373 North Cheshire Street, Burton.

6. Akron Pizza Fest

It’s the food festival we all love. For three days, The Akron Pizza Fest showcases pizza from shops across Akron and Canton. Whether it's cheese, the works, deep dish or all veggies, there is a slice for everyone. More info here.

When: Sept. 3-5.

Where: Lock 3: 200 South Main Street, Akron

7. The 65th Hungarian Festival

One of Ohio’s largest Hungarian festivals returns to Parma this year. Comprised of delicious food, live entertainment, folk customers, visitors will have a blast. The kitchen opens at noon and will serve Hungarian classics like stuffed cabbage, fresh sausages, grilled pork steak and chick paprikas. More here.

When: Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: German Central: 7863 York Road, Parma

The Asian Lantern Festival

Dave Kraska. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

If you haven't gotten a chance to visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival this year, or were hoping to see it again, you're in luck. The zoo extended the festival through Sunday, Sept. 26. This year's festival features more than 70 new displays with more than 1,000 lanterns lighting up the zoo, as well as live acrobatic performances and culturally inspired food for guests to dine on. More info here

When: Sept. 3 through Sept. 5., from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

8. Take a Hike Tours

Learn something new about your city with self-guided or in-person tours off local spots that may be under your radar. The tours held on the weekends are of Historic Euclid Avenue on Saturdays and University Circle on Sundays. More info here.

9. Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

Made up of 50 to 70 vendors, each offering a variety of art, handmade products and antiques, the Flea at Heritage Farms has something for everyone. The event is rain or show.

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula

10. Tour the Cleveland Botanical Garden summer blooms

Cleveland Botanical Garden is bursting with incredible late summer flowers. Spend the morning or entire day touring the gardens. The Cleveland Botanical Garden said one of its Baobab trees in the Madagascar biome is blooming yellow flowers, but the blooms won’t last long.

When: Monday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 11030 East Blvd, Cleveland.

RELATED: The 50 best Cleveland patios for enjoying a meal and an adult beverage (or two)

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.