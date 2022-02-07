Alberto Giacometti exhibit coming to Cleveland Museum of Art

CLEVELAND — For the first time in nearly 50 years, an exhibit dedicated to the work of famous Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti is coming to the Cleveland Museum of Art.

"Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" will feature works from the life of Giacometti, who died in 1966 but saw major artistic achievements from 1945 until his death.

The exhibit will feature 60 of Giacometti's works, ranging from sculptures, painting and drawings, focusing on the central aspect of his inspiration: the human figure.

Giacometti's unique style of creating human figures can be seen in his works such as "The Nose" and "Walking Man I."

Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure will open in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibit Hall from March 12 and will run until June 12.

Tickets for the exhibit will go on sale to the public on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Adult tickets are $15, seniors are $12, students and children ages 6 to 17 are $12 and children under 5, as well as CMA members, are free.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.