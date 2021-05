CLEVELAND — You can eat mac and cheese for a good cause in June.

Food trucks from across the Cleveland area will be competing for the best mac and cheese in town.

All of the proceeds will go to Working Animals Giving Service for Kids.

Tickets cost $2 per person.

The throw-down will take place on June 6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

For more information, click here.