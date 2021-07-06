Broadway sensation 'Wicked' returning to Playhouse Square in December

CLEVELAND — The Broadway sensation "Wicked" is making its return to Playhouse Square in December, with performances planned at KeyBank State Theatre through the month and into January.

Now the fifth-longest running show in Broadway history, "Wicked" tells the story of the Land of Oz from a different perspective—that of the witches.

“We are thrilled to welcome the magic that is WICKED back to Playhouse Square this holiday season,” said Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square President and CEO, in a press release. “The story of Elphaba is one that speaks to so many. Now, more than ever, it's important that we come together to experience this kind of magical story telling that only live theater can do."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, staged by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento and produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The musical has won more than 100 international awards including multiple Grammy Awards and Tony Awards.

Those looking to join the running list of more than 60 million people worldwide who have seen "Wicked" can purchase tickets beginning Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

Single tickets start at $49 and will be available at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000.

"Wicked" will run at Playhouse Square from Dec. 8, 2021 until Jan. 2, 2022.

To learn more about "Wicked," click here.

