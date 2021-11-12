Cedar Point putting the brakes on antique cars ride to make room for new culinary program in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point’s longstanding and family favorite ride, Antique Cars, is not returning in 2022, Tony Clark, the amusement park’s communications director, announced Friday.

The site of the former antique cars is being prepped for vertical construction to house a new culinary location coming to the park’s Frontier Town in 2022.

Tony Clark | Cedar Point. The former site of the antique cars ride at Cedar Point.

“Our entire team is working on menu, theming, name and more. All of that will be revealed in the coming months. The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences," Clark said.

The covered bridge that was a highlight in the Antique Cars ride will stay so guests have an opportunity to walk over it.

Cedar Point said it will have the Cadillac Cars ride, a similar ride to Antique Cars, for guests to enjoy.

