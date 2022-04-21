Cedar Point reminds guests they will be cashless beginning this year

(WXYZ) — Cash may be king, but Cedar Point is reminding their guests they should leave it at home when they come to ride the Maverick, Steel Vengeance, and Iron Dragon.

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, announced in September that their parks would be cashless beginning in 2022. Cedar Point posted a reminder to social media today, ahead of their opening on Saturday, May 7.

Cedar Point says they will accept VISA, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express credit cards and most debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. They will also have cash-to-card kiosks where guests who need to convert cash into prepaid debit cards.

The cards are fee free, unless they are not used for 92 consecutive days, at which point a $3.95 monthly charge will apply. You can load between $5 and $500 onto the cards. If you have a balance left, you can use them anyplace Visa is accepted.