Cedar Point will transition to cashless transactions in the spring, park spokesperson says

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is following other Cedar Fair properties and will be transitioning to cashless transactions beginning next spring, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Earlier this year, Worlds of Fun in Kansas City became the first Cedar Fair park to go cashless, a Cedar Fair spokesperson said. After that, Valleyfair in Minnesota, Kings Island in southeastern Ohio and Carowinds in Charlotte also went cashless.

By next spring, all of Cedar Fair’s parks will go cashless, a representative confirmed. He said that cashless transactions are safer, faster and more secure for customers. The park also benefits by not having to pay for armored cars to transport currency, and the park will be able to divert labor spent counting cash towards other operations. It is also becoming more difficult to locate coins, the park representative said.

Customers who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to convert cash to prepaid debit cards at cash-to-card kiosks around the park, the spokesperson said.

“Overall, our park guests have responded very favorably to going cashless,” the spokesperson said. “It’s been pretty much a non-event for most.”

