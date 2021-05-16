Cedar Point says hiring challenges lead to long lines, ride closures

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point guests reported long lines and ride closures opening day weekend.

Park-goers took to Twitter to share their complaints about the waits.

@cedarpoint needs to get it together. We drove across the country and paid hundred of $$ just to find most coasters closed and insane lines for everything, including food! For the second time we’re leaving a line after 45 minutes bc the coaster is down. Why did I pay for this?! — mtgcommander_nyc (@commander_nyc) May 15, 2021

Traveled from Nashville to go opening wknd. Spent $500 in tickets, fp+, and food. Many rides were closed & lines were awful. They even stopped letting people get in line 2hrs before close bc they were "at capacity". 1st time ever leaving before close. #disappointed #cedarpoint — Jessica (@jessicaflick10) May 16, 2021

@cedarpoint We took a youth group there yesterday. In 30 yrs of cedar point,never seen it so bad. I would recommend no one go there this summer, and certainly don’t buy dozens of tickets like we did. W/o fast passes, it was 2 rides only, hours waitn 4 food. Nothing to do. Rip off — Derek Zelenka (@DzelZelenka) May 16, 2021

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said they plan on reaching out to guests that were disappointed with their experience. They released the following statement:

"Like businesses in our area, in Ohio and across the country, Cedar Point is not immune to hiring challenges. However, we’ve increased wages, enhanced employment incentives like a $500 sign-on bonus and introduced dozens of new full-time, year-round positions. We continue to recruit all year, just as we have in the past, and we will open more park locations as our workforce increases.

With new health guidelines coming out just this week and consumer confidence rising, visitation trends continue to evolve, and we will adjust our operation accordingly. We are committed to providing our guests the experience they expect from Cedar Point. We acknowledge that some guests may not have had the visit they hoped for, and we will work with them individually to make it right."

