Watch
NewsLocal NewsEntertainmentCedar Point

Actions

Cedar Point says hiring challenges lead to long lines, ride closures

items.[0].image.alt
Cedar Point media image. (Source: Cedar Point)
Cedar Point media image. (Source: Cedar Point)
Cedar Point
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 11:10:34-04

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point guests reported long lines and ride closures opening day weekend.

Park-goers took to Twitter to share their complaints about the waits.

A spokesperson for Cedar Point said they plan on reaching out to guests that were disappointed with their experience. They released the following statement:

"Like businesses in our area, in Ohio and across the country, Cedar Point is not immune to hiring challenges. However, we’ve increased wages, enhanced employment incentives like a $500 sign-on bonus and introduced dozens of new full-time, year-round positions. We continue to recruit all year, just as we have in the past, and we will open more park locations as our workforce increases.

With new health guidelines coming out just this week and consumer confidence rising, visitation trends continue to evolve, and we will adjust our operation accordingly. We are committed to providing our guests the experience they expect from Cedar Point. We acknowledge that some guests may not have had the visit they hoped for, and we will work with them individually to make it right."

RELATED: Cedar Point to require reservations for guests this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.