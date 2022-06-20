Cedar Point's Blue Streak named 'Roller Coaster Landmark' by American Coaster Enthusiasts

SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Monday, American Coaster Enthusiasts designated Cedar Point’s Blue Streak a landmark with a plaque signifying its significance in the coaster community.

Originally opened in 1964, Blue Streak is the oldest coaster in the park and is considered a “right of passage”, according to the park's director of communications, Tony Clark.

This is the 46th ACE Roller Coaster Landmark to be awarded and coincides with the opening of Coaster Con, an annual celebration of the rollercoastering arts. This year's event is being held at Cedar Point through June 24, then at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania this weekend.

“We’re honored that our friends from American Coaster Enthusiasts have designated Blue Streak as an official ACE Roller Coaster Landmark,” Clark said. “We will ensure it remains a classic coaster thrill for riders of all ages for many years to come.”

The ACE Roller Coaster Landmark is awarded for rides of historic significance. Blue Streak’s wooden frame, known for its blue hues, was originally painted in 1968. Named after Sandusky High School’s athletic team, the top hill sits at 78 feet tall.

ACE was founded in 1978 and is a nonprofit organization that works on the preservation, promotion, and appreciation of roller coasters. There are 6,500 members worldwide.

Blue Streak joins the prestigious club as the second coaster in Northeast Ohio, the first being the Big Dipper at the now-closed Geauga Lake Amusement Park.

News 5 reporter Clay LePard reported last week the property that once held the amusement park was bought for redevelopment. You can read and watch his comprehensive report below.

