HalloWeekends return to Cedar Point in October; 150th Anniversary Celebration ends in August

SANDUSKY, Ohio — HalloWeekends are returning to Cedar Point this fall, bringing Halloween activities, scare mazes, the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest and The Haunt to the roller coaster park in September and October.

HalloWeekends begin Sept. 17, and in October, Cedar Point will host the following events each day of the week, according to a news release:

Thursday nights – the scare mazes and haunted attractions of HAUNT!

Fridays – the Halloween activities of Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

Saturdays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest AND HAUNT!

Sundays – Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day; HAUNT at night!

View Cedar Point’s full fall calendar here.

Cedar Point’s 150th Anniversary Celebration is in full swing for summer, giving park visitors the chance to win one of 150 Tickets of a Lifetime for admission for life to Cedar Point, among other prizes, such as Fast Lane Plus passes and access to exclusive VIP Lounges. In addition to a nightly parade celebrating the anniversary, there are also unique keepsakes, specialty food items and new offerings during the anniversary celebration, which runs until Aug. 15.

Effective Thursday, reservations are no longer needed to visit the Cedar Point Shores Water Park, which will wrap up for the season on Sept. 6.

Cedar Point representatives say to watch their social media channels for more details on HalloWeekends offerings, including when ticket sales will go live.

