One last ride: 'Wicked Twister' at Cedar Point closing next month

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you've never ridden the Wicked Twister ride at Cedar Point, now is the time to do so. The park announced Friday that the attraction will close in 31 days to make room for "future park improvements."

Wicked Twister opened at Cedar Point on May 5, 2002. It's held the title for the world's tallest and fastest twisting impulse roller coaster. At 215 feet tall, the ride is "as daunting as it is a work of art," according to the park.

The last ride will happen on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

"Since it opened on May 5, 2002, Wicked Twister has given more than 16 million rides. For the next 31 days, we hope you have a chance to be a part of that ridership history and take one last launch on the world’s first record-breaking, double-impulse, five-time-LIM motor-launching, screeching teal and sunburst yellow steel behemoth," the park said.

Here's a look at what it's like to ride Wicked Twister.

