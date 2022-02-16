SeaWorld says Cedar Fair rejects takeover bid

SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Tuesday, SeaWorld Entertainment announced that Cedar Fair rejected its takeover bid.

"In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction," SeaWorld said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Cedar Fair said that it was reviewing the unsolicited bid but did not release any details about the offer.

Cedar Fair’s 15 amusement and water parks are spread from coast to coast. They include Cedar Point in Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto, and Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina.

The details of the unsolicited bid are unknown.

