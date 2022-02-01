SeaWorld makes bid for amusement park operator Cedar Fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest amusement park chains says it’s mulling a takeover bid from SeaWorld Entertainment.

Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment said Tuesday that it’s reviewing the unsolicited bid but did not release any details about the offer.

Cedar Fair’s 15 amusement and water parks are spread from coast to coast. They include Cedar Point in Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto, and Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina.

SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks, primarily in the southern U.S.

