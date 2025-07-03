For the second time in its opening week, riders on Cedar Point's Siren's Curse got an unexpected surprise.

On Wednesday, some park guests posted videos on social media showing riders exiting Siren's Curse near the ride's tilt drop.

Video below courtesy of Tim Farley.

Siren's Curse experiences second issue in 5 days

When News 5 reached out to Cedar Point park spokesman Tony Clark, he told us, "Last evening, the coaster experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation. Its safety system performed as designed, but the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride."

On Saturday, the day the ride opened to the public, Siren’s Curse experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation. In that incident, Clark said, "The ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. Siren’s Curse reopened shortly after, and all guests exited the ride safely."