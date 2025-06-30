Siren's Curse closed briefly on ride's opening day

On Saturday, the much-anticipated Cedar Point tilt-coaster Siren's Curse opened to the public, and then it closed briefly.

"Siren’s Curse experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation," said park spokesperson Tony Clark. "The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. Siren’s Curse reopened shortly after, and all guests exited the ride safely."

Clark said the ride was closed for approximately 25 minutes before reopening, and the train was "in the vertical position" for less than 10 minutes.

Last week, Good Morning Cleveland was live from Cedar Point to preview the opening of this season's big new attraction.

RELATED: Watch News 5’s Mike Holden try not to curse while riding Siren’s Curse