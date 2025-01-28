TAKE A LOOK: Cedar Point releases preview of new rollercoaster

We're only a few months away from Cedar Point opening, and the amusement park decided to give fans a look at its newest rollercoaster.

WATCH THE TEASER BELOW:

Siren's Curse is a record-breaking tilt coaster.

Riders will ascend 160 feet into the air and then plunge at nearly 60 mph across nearly 3,000 feet of track.

Cedar Point's newest record-breaking tilt rollercoaster opens in 2025

The coaster features 13 weightless airtime moments and two 360-degree zero gravity barrel rolls culminating in a high-speed triple down element with a twisted and overbanked track, the park said.

The ride will feature integrated audio and lighting that helps convey the story of "mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted. The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

The ride will be located across from the Iron Dragon coaster. Siren's Curse will bring the total number of coasters open at the park to 19.

