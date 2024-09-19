Siren's Curse: Cedar Point's newest record-breaking tilt rollercoaster opens in 2025

In early summer 2025, roller coaster fans can brave Cedar Point's newest addition—a record-breaking tilt roller coaster called Siren's Curse.

Riders will ascend 160 feet into the air and then plunge down at nearly 60 mph across nearly 3,000 feet of track. The coaster features 13 weightless airtime moments and two 360-degree zero gravity barrel rolls culminating in a high-speed triple down element with a twisted and overbanked track, the park said.

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”

The ride will feature integrated audio and lighting that helps convey the story of "mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted. The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

The ride will be located across from the Iron Dragon coaster. Siren's Curse will bring the total number of coasters open at the park to 19.