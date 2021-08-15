Woman waiting in line injured after metal object falls from Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A woman was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a metal object that fell from a roller coaster at Cedar Point, according to the amusement park.

Around 4:30 p.m., a woman was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a small metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object then struck the woman in line.

Sandusky Fire and Cedar Point EMS responded to the scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital for car.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

Cedar Point said it is focusing on the woman and her family at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.