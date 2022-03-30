Watch
Chris Rock adds second Cleveland show

94th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
94th Academy Awards - Show
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 18:06:07-04

CLEVELAND — Comedian Chris Rock has added a second Cleveland "Ego Death World Tour 2022" show.

Last month, Playhouse Square announced he will perform at the Connor Palace on June 16 at 8:30 p.m.

The second show will happen June 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.

This performance will be a phone-free event. The use of phones will be prohibited in the performance space so fans will place them in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests will have possession of their devices at all times during the event but they can only be used in phone designated spaces.

