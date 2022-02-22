Chris Rock bringing comedy tour to Playhouse Square in June

CLEVELAND — Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his "Ego Death World Tour 2022" to Cleveland Playhouse Square this summer.

Playhouse Square announced Chris Rock will perform at the Connor Palace on June 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Fans will have a chance to get tickets via pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25. Buy tickets here.

This performance will be a phone-free event. The use of phones will be prohibited in the performance space so fans will place them in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests will have possession of their devices at all times during the event but they can only be used in phone designated spaces.

His most recent work includes a standup special, "Total Blackout: The Tambourine Extended Cut" that aired on Netflix.

