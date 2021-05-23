Cleveland Orchestra announces in-person fall concert season at Severance Hall

CLEVELAND — As a sense of normalcy begins to swell across Northeast Ohio with vaccinations on the rise and health orders coming to an end, so will the sounds of the Cleveland Orchestra as Severance Hall is scheduled to host in-person concerts once again.

Beginning in October, the Cleveland Orchestra will celebrate its 104th season by bringing audiences back into Severance Hall with "lessons of the past 14 months" guiding the experience for guests, such as enhanced cleaning, sanitation, and ventilation procedures in the venue.

The upcoming season will feature 10 guest artist debuts, guest conductors, 30 works that are being performed by the Cleveland Orchestra for the first time, and four works being premiered that were co-commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst.

“The world has changed over the past year, which for us meant cancellations, completely rethinking how we program, and reflecting on the upheaval and uncertainty that we have experienced in society and in our own lives. We took all of this into consideration in planning the 2021-22 Severance Hall season,” said Mark Williams, chief artistic officer of the Cleveland Orchestra. “It’s been empowering to embrace meaningful conversations about incorporating voices especially from people of color and women. Going forward, I’m encouraged that the strides we’ve made in realizing this season will become a template for the future.”

