Cleveland Orchestra's performance of Jeremy Denk Plays Adams rescheduled due to inclement weather

CLEVELAND — With the expected winter storm arriving in Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Orchestra has rescheduled Thursday's performance of Jeremy Denk Plays Adams.

The performance will now be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The orchestra said all tickets and parking passes for the event will be honored. Additionally, ticket holders can also exchange their tickets for a performance on Saturday or Sunday instead.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

To make an exchange, ticket holders can contact the ticket office at 216-231-1111 or email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.