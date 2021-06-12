Cleveland's first flamenco dance group holds online performance of 'En Camino'

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio's first flamenco music and dance company is set to take the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. for a virtual performance.

ABREPASO Flamenco will perform it's newest production "En Camino" which features two new traditional flamenco pieces.

Flamenco is a Spanish art form made up of several important parts: guitar, song, handclaps and dance.

The production, which translates to being on a path, or on our way, represents the group's goal of establishing a thriving flamenco community in Cleveland.

"En Camino" will showcase choreography by Artistic Director Alice Blumenfeld, new music by musician Marija Temo, and will be joined by percussionist and composer Liam Smith.

ABREPASO Flamenco was founded in New Mexico in 2016 and relocated to Ohio in 2019, offering numerous educational programs and performances throughout the year.

To learn more or to purchase tickets to the performance, click here.

