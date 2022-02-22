Comedian John Mulaney bringing 'From Scratch' tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian John Mulaney is bringing his “From Scratch” tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Sept. 23.

Cleveland is among the newly announced stops that was added to his tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Buy tickets here.

Mulaney first won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for his Kid Gorgeous tour, which was performed across the United States and eventually turned into a Netflix stand-up special.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Mulaney will host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as “Stefan” with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent.

