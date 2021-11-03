Watch
$25 ticket special for Trans-Siberian Orchestra starts Thursday

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Al Pitrelli, Andrew Ross, Angus Clark, April Berry, Asha Mevlana, Ashley Hollister, Blas Elias and Bryan Hicks with Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:14:09-04

CLEVELAND — In celebration of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 25th anniversary of its landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” event organizers are offering $25 tickets to its December concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

For a limited time only, and for 25 hours, beginning Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., concertgoers can get $25 tickets for its two shows on Dec. 30.

No password or special code is needed to get the tickets. The offer is valid while supplies last.

The progressive rock group is bringing its winter tour back to Cleveland on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

