$25 ticket special for Trans-Siberian Orchestra starts Thursday

CLEVELAND — In celebration of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 25th anniversary of its landmark album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” event organizers are offering $25 tickets to its December concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

For a limited time only, and for 25 hours, beginning Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., concertgoers can get $25 tickets for its two shows on Dec. 30.

No password or special code is needed to get the tickets. The offer is valid while supplies last.

The progressive rock group is bringing its winter tour back to Cleveland on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

