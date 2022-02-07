Blossom Music Center announces Nine Inch Nails concert in September

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In a one night only event, Nine Inch Nails, with special guests Ministry and Nitzer Ebb, will take the stage at Blossom Music Center in September.

The industrial rock band formed in Cleveland in the '80s will return home to Northeast Ohio to perform in Cuyahoga Falls on Sept. 24.

While NIN announced a U.S. tour, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb will only be performing with them at the Blossom stop. The special guests for the other tour dates have yet to be announced.

NIN has sold over 20 million records while being nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with hits such as "Closer," "Happiness in Slavery," "The Hand That Feeds," "Wish"and "March of the Pigs."

Tickets for the concert are available via presale on Thursday using the code CURTAIN. General public tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket info.

