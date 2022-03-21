Browns host pre-sale party for MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour at The 27 Club from 7-10 a.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are giving fans the first chance to get tickets to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” before they officially go on sale later this week.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. only, fans can stop by The 27 Club, located at 1215 West 10th Street, to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

.@machinegunkelly – Mainstream Sellout Tour – Announcement Party



TODAY ONLY from 7 am – 10 am at The 27 Club on 1215 W. 10th St.



Come down for your first chance to get tickets before they go on sale Friday!



Tickets are limited and only available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/K9YFnc0cD1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 21, 2022

Available tickets are limited and are only available while supplies last, the Browns said.

Machine Gun Kelly will land his tour at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. The tour will feature special appearances by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, WILLOW and Tripper Red. Click here for more info on his tour.

