Cleveland Orchestra announces 2022 summer Blossom schedule

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra announced they will be returning to Blossom this summer.

Tickets for their concerts go on sale April 4.

They will perform 19 concerts between July 2 and Sept. 4.

“This Blossom Music Festival season is back in all its glory this year,” said Ilya Gidalevich, Director of Artistic Planning for The Cleveland Orchestra. “There are classical works that people know and love — like Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — as well as some rarely heard gems we’re excited to share with the Blossom audience. Music lovers can also enjoy incredible film music, Broadway hits, and a return of our collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program for The Sound of Music.”

Their season kicks off on July 2 with Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

The Cleveland Orchestra will host their annual Salute to America on July 3 and 4, followed by fireworks.

The Cleveland Orchestra previously announced that they will perform the scores of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

The movie concerts will be performed in high definition on large screens, with scores performed live-to-picture by The Cleveland Orchestra.

The Lord of the Rings concerts will take place on July 22, 23 and 24, 2022.

The Harry Potter concerts will take place on Aug. 20 and 21, 2022.

To view their entire summer schedule, click here.

