Cleveland Orchestra movie concerts return to Blossom Music Center in summer 2022

<p>MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: Music Director Franz Welser-Most with the Cleveland Orchestra at the 10th Anniversary Season, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on January 29, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Cleveland Orchestra)</p>
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 26, 2021
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cleveland Orchestra will return next summer to the stage at Blossom Music Center to perform the scores of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

The Blossom Music Festival movie concerts were originally scheduled for 2020 and then canceled due to the pandemic.

The movie concerts will be performed in high definition on large screens, with scores performed live-to-picture by The Cleveland Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Severance ticket office, online or by calling the Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111.

A special pre-sale for these concerts begins today and is available for those who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled concerts in 2020, as well as current and recent subscribers to the 2021 Blossom Music Festival season and 2021-22 Cleveland Orchestra season.

The Lord of the Rings concerts will take place on July 22, 23 and 24, 2022.

The Harry Potter concerts will take place on Aug. 20 and 21, 2022.

Pavilion ticket prices start at $36 for adults and $15 for children (excluding box seats). Individual lawn tickets start at $26.

Click here for more information.

