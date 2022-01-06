Cleveland Orchestra postpones Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra has postponed its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert on Sunday, Jan. 16 and its community Day on Monday, Jan. 17 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County.

The annual Martin Luther King concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 4 to bring the community together near the Juneteenth holiday for the uplifting event, the orchestra said.

In lieu of a concert and a community day, people can enjoy a free stream of the full video of the 2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert from Jan. 17 through Feb, 28 on the Adella app and website.

