Cleveland skipped again for major concert

With the COVID-19 pandemic over and artists hitting the country to go on tour, Cleveland continues to be skipped.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran, as well as many others, went on national tours this summer but didn't choose to come to Cleveland.

The Foo Fighters are the next major band to skip the Land altogether when they start their tour next summer.

The first 2024 U.S. Shows Announced for Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!!



Public on sale is Friday, October 6th at 10am local time. More to come...



Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/1cx71o5UcT — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 2, 2023

This is a major disappointment for all Foo Fighters fans in Northeast Ohio, who will now have to travel to Cincinnati, which is basically Kentucky, if they want to see the band nearby.