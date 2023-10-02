Watch Now
Cleveland skipped again for major concert

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 11:09:45-04

With the COVID-19 pandemic over and artists hitting the country to go on tour, Cleveland continues to be skipped.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran, as well as many others, went on national tours this summer but didn't choose to come to Cleveland.

The Foo Fighters are the next major band to skip the Land altogether when they start their tour next summer.

This is a major disappointment for all Foo Fighters fans in Northeast Ohio, who will now have to travel to Cincinnati, which is basically Kentucky, if they want to see the band nearby.

