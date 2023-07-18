Your 2023 Cleveland and Northeast Ohio Fall Concert List

Fall is known as concert season, and luckily, this upcoming season will have a variety of artists coming to Cleveland. Explore this list full of artists stopping in 'The Land' this fall!

SEPTEMBER

September 1

Saved by the 90s is a live 90s cover band and national sensation. They will be bringing the 90s to Cleveland on Sept. 1 at the House of Blues. For tickets and more information, click here.

September 2

Canton native and rapper Michael Lamar White II — professionally known as Trippie Red — has a tour stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 2. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets can be found here.

September 5

The band with an interesting name —Murder by Death— will be gracing the Grog Shop in Cleveland with their fusion sounds of folk, indie, rock and much more. They will be coming to Cleveland on Sept. 5 and you can find more information here.

September 6

Are you into heavy metal? Well, you're in luck because Tokyo's very own Babymetal will be performing at the Agora Theater & Ballroom alongside Dethlok and Jason Richardson. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

September 7

Country music star Jake Owens will be performing at the Agora Theatre & Ballroom on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. For tickets, clickhere.

September 9

Local Natives is an indie-alternative band from Los Angeles, California. They will be playing at the House of Blues Cleveland on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Click here to find more information.

September 10

Alternative artist Tasha Sulana will be singing at The Agora on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.. To purchase tickets, click here.

September 10

Pop-synth band Duran Duran will be performing at the Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. You can find more information here.

September 11

American alternative rock band Everclear has a show in Cleveland on Sept. 11 at the House of Blues. The show will start at 6 p.m. and you can find tickets right here.

September 13

R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo is bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Cuyahoga Falls with special guests Robin Thicke and Mario. They will be performing at the Blossom Music Center on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

September 14

American rapper and singer-songwriter Yung Bleu will be performing at the Agora Theater on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Clickhere for tickets.

September 15

Flogging Molly — the punk, rock, and folk band — will perform at the Agora Theater & Ballroom on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, clickhere!

September 16

Brandi Carlile is coming to the Blossom Music Center to play some hits from her discography on Sept. 16 at the Blossom Music Center. For tickets and more information, click here.

September 16

In the mood for a progressive rock duo with other musical influences? Then the Mars Volta is the one for you! Their performance is on Sept. 16 at the Agora Theater & Ballroom at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

September 18

The one and only Jonas Brothers band is back on tour to revisit some of their most acclaimed pop hits. They will be making a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. You can find tickets here.

September 23

Grammy award-winning band Greta Van Fleet has Cleveland as a stop on their world tour. The rock band will be performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Click herefor tickets.

September 27

Internationally-famous musician Peter Gabriel will be performing some of his progressive rock-style tunes at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 27. The show is set to start at 8 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

OCTOBER

October 4

Pakistani singer and Grammy award winner Arooj Aftab is coming to Cleveland on Oct. 4. She will be performing at Gartner Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets!

October 7

The Brook & The Bluff is a four-man, alternative and indie-rock band coming to Cleveland Oct. 7. The performance will take place at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern. For more information, click here.

October 8

Cam Cole is bringing blues-rock to Cleveland on Oct. 8 at Beachland Ballroom. The show starts at 8 p.m., and you can find tickets here.

October 9

The American folk punk band Violent Femmes will be performing at the Cleveland Masonic Temple on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, clickhere.

October 11

Southern Culture on the Skids will be performing in Cleveland on Oct. 11 at Beachland Ballroom. If you would like to listen to live rock and roll mixed with a few other genres, click herefor tickets.

October 12

Australian Certified Guitar Player (CGP) Tommy Emmanuel is performing at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland on Oct. 12. For more information on how to watch this real-life guitar hero, clickhere!

October 13-15

Monster High Live is on tour and coming to Cleveland from Oct. 13-15. If you or anyone you know has a Monster High fan at home, click here to find tickets and more information.

October 17

Indie-Pop group TV Girl is set to perform at the House of Blues on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

October 20

Ready to hear alternative rock? American musician Bob Mould is coming to the Grog Shop in Cleveland on Oct. 20. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be found here.

October 21

Punk-rock band Boys Like Girls is coming to the House of Blues Cleveland on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.

October 22

One of rock's most influential bands — KISS — is stopping in Cleveland during their farewell tour. The concert will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

October 24

More alternative music is coming to Cleveland in October as Mudhoney performs at the Grog Shop on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

October 26

Russell Dickerson is bringing country music to the Agora Theater & Ballroom on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. You can find tickets here.

October 28

The Legends of Hip Hop tour featuring Juvenile, Too $hort, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, and Project Pat, is coming to perform at the CSU Wolstein Center. The artists will be honoring the golden era of hip-hop and the legends that started it. For more information and tickets, click here.

