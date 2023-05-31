Your 2023 guide to festivals in Northeast Ohio

As the season changes from spring to summer, another fun thing arises with the warm temperatures and sunny days: festivals.
With the help of Ohio Festivals, News 5 has created a comprehensive list of all the major festivals happening in Northeast Ohio this summer.
Check out the guide below:
JUNE
- June 2 through 4: Pyro Arts and Music Festivalin Garrettsville.
- June 2 through 4: Church of St. Clare Parish Festival in Lyndhurst.
- June 3: Pride in the CLE in Cleveland.
- June 3: East 200th Street Stroll in Euclid.
- June 3: Art and Wine Festival in Kent.
- June 3 and 4: Art in the Village in Lyndhurst.
- June 4: Parma South’s Strawberry Festival in Parma Heights.
- June 4: Heart and Home Marketplace in Medina Public Square in Medina.
- June 8 through 11: St. Gabriel Summer Festival in Concord Township.
- June 8 through 11: Rib N Rock Cook Off in Parma.
- June 9 and 10: Summerfest: Spirit of Macedonia FunFest in Macedonia.
- June 10: BAYarts Art and Music Festival in Bay Village.
- June 10: The Hooley in Cleveland.
- June 10: Alter-Ethos Tattoo, Music and Arts Festival in Cleveland.
- June 10: Parade the Circle in Cleveland.
- June 10: Grill for Good in Kent.
- June 10: Bauman Orchards Strawberry Festival I in Rittman
- June 11: Larchmere Rock the Blocks in Cleveland.
- June 11: Taste of Lakewood in Lakewood.
- June 15 through 17: Summer in the City Festival in Middleburg Heights.
- June 16 and 17: Cleveland’s Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Cleveland.
- June 16 through 18: Avon Heritage Duck (Duct) Tape Festival in Avon.
- June 17: Cleveland Ohio Yoga Fest in Cleveland.
- June 17: Elyria Juneteenth Celebration in Elyria.
- June 17: Juneteenth Festivalin Oberlin.
- June 20 through 24: Blue Tip Festival in Wadsworth.
- June 21: Summer Solstice Celebration in Lakewood.
- June 22 through 24: Tri-C Jazz Fest in Cleveland.
- June 22 through 24: Strongsville City Club Rib Burnoff in Strongsville.
- June 22 through 25: St. Ambrose Summer Festival in Brunswick.
- June 23 and 24. Ohio Scottish Games (Festival of the Arts) in Berea.
- June 23 and 24: Community Unity Days in Mayfield Heights.
- June 23 through 25: Garrettsville SummerFest in Garrettsville.
- June 23 through 25: Lorain International Festival in Lorain.
- June 23 through 25: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival in Wickliffe.
- June 24: Larchmere Porchfestin Cleveland.
- June 24: Sharon Showcase on the Circle in Sharon Center.
- June 24 and 25: German Family Society’s Old European Days in Kent.
- June 25: Edgewater NeighborFest in Cleveland.
- June 29 through July 1: Resonance Music and Arts Festival in Garrettsville.
- June 29 through July 2: Fairport Mardi Gras in Fairport Harbor.
JULY
- July 1: Heritage Festival in Kent.
- July 3 and 4: Grindstone Festival in Berea.
- July 4: Aurora July 4th Festival in Aurora.
- July 4: Old Glory Day in Chardon.
- July 6 through 8: Home Days on the Green in Broadview Heights.
- July 7 through 9: Cain Park Arts Festival in Cleveland Heights.
- July 8: Reggae in the Harbor in Fairport Harbor.
- July 8: FarmFest in Kirtland.
- July 8: Art on the Hill Festival in Mantua.
- July 8: Sunflower Wine Festival in Rocky River.
- July 8 and 9: WonderStruck Music Festival in Kirtland.
- July 12 through 15: Strongsville Homecoming Festival in Strongsville.
- July 13 through 16: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival in Cleveland.
- July 14 through 16: Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival in Berea.
- July 14 through 16: St. John Vianney Summer Festival in Mentor.
- July 14 through 16: St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming Carnival in Parma.
- July 15: Dog Days of Summer in Chardon.
- July 15: Tequila Fest Cleveland in Cleveland.
- July 15: Uncorked: Wine Festivalin Cleveland.
- July 15: Scene Ale Fest in Cleveland.
- July 15: Kent Blues Fest in Kent.
- July 15: Summer Meltdown Festival in Lakewood.
- July 15: Headlands BeachFest in Mentor.
- July 15: Willoughby ArtsFest in Willoughby.
- July 16: Taste of Tremont in Cleveland.
- July 16: Medina Art in the Park in Medina.
- July 20 through 23: Ss. Robert and William Family Festival in Euclid.
- July 20 through 23: St. Paul Grecian Festivalin North Royalton.
- July 20 through 23: Sheffield Lake Community Days in Sheffield Lake.
- July 21 and 22: The Summer Market in Lorain.
- July 21 through 23: Rotary Rib Burn-Off in Bedford.
- July 21 through 23: St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair in Mantua.
- July 21 through 23: Seven Hills Home Days Festival in Seven Hills.
- July 22 and 23: Serbfest in Parma.
- July 23: Valley City Frog Jump Festival in Valley City.
- July 27 through 30: Fairview Park Summerfest in Fairview Park.
- July 27 through 30: Holy Family Festival in Parma.
- July 27 through 30: Streetsboro Family Days in Streetsboro.
- July 28 and 29: Wizardly World of Kent in Kent.
- July 28 and 29: Rittman Sleepwalker Festival in Rittman.
- July 29: Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
- July 29: Grafton Sizzlin’ Summer Festival in Grafton.
AUGUST
- August 4 and 5: Independence Home Days in Independence.
- August 4 and 5: Vintage Ohio Wine Fest (and a Little Brew, too) in Kirtland.
- August 4 and 5: Victory Live Fest (Buzzard Fest/Country Jam) inNorth Ridgeville.
- August 5: Country Fest Cleveland in Burton.
- August 5: Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration in Fairport Harbor.
- August 5: Lakewood Arts Festival in Lakewood.
- August 5 and 6: Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival in Cleveland.
- August 6: Chardon Arts Festival in Chardon.
- August 11 through 13: North Ridgeville Corn Festival in North Ridgeville.
- August 11 through 13: Ohio Celtic Festival in Painesville Township.
- August 12: Chardon Brewfest in Chardon.
- August 12: Brewfest Waterfront District in Lorain.
- August 12: Last Stop Willoughby Festival in Willoughby.
- August 12 through 15: Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland.
- August 13: Obzinky (Harvest Festival) in Chagrin Falls.
- August 13: An Affair on the Square Craft Fest in Medina.
- August 18 and 19: Mentor CityFest in Mentor.
- August 18 and 19: Rock the Block in South Euclid.
- August 18 through 20: Cleveland Area Pagan Pride Days in Bedford.
- August 18 through 20: Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer Oktoberfest in Olmsted Township.
- August 19: Dog Days of Summer Festival in Kent.
- August 19: Peddlers Festin Lodi.
- August 19: Portage County Craft Beer Festival in Streetsboro.
- August 19 and 20: St. Maron Food Festival in Independence.
- August 20: Cleveland International Kite Festival in Cleveland.
- August 26: Bainbridge Rox in Chagrin Falls.
- August 26 and 27: Cleveland Garlic Festival in Cleveland.
- August 27: Mutt Strut in Kirtland.
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 1 through 4 and Sept. 8 and 9: Cleveland Oktoberfest Iin Berea.
- Sept. 2: VetFestin North Ridgeville.
- Sept. 3. Hungarian Festival in Parma.
- Sept. 9: Lutheran Oktoberfestin Brooklyn.
- Sept. 9: Sips and Swigs in Cleveland.
- Sept. 9: Fresh Fest Cleveland in Cleveland.
- Sept. 9: Harbor Hogs and Hot Rods in Fairport Harbor.
- Sept. 9: Lakewood Community Festival in Lakewood.
- Sept. 9: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival in Lorain.
- Sept. 10: Woofstock in Chagrin Falls.
- Sept. 10: Hungarian Fall Festival in Hiram.
If your festival isn't on this list, email information and a link to courtney.shaw@wews.com.