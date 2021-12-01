Country star Keith Urban bringing world tour to Blossom Music Center on July 15

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Four-time Grammy Award winner and country singer Keith Urban is bringing his “The Speed of Now World Tour” with special guest Ingrid Andress to Blossom Music Center on Friday, July 15.

Tickets for the summer concert will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

This is Urban’s first world tour in four years.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” said Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever.”

