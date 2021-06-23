'Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour' coming to Progressive Field July 30, 2022

CLEVELAND — Elton John announced Wednesday that his award-winning “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is making a stop in Cleveland at Progressive Field next summer.

The date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Ticket sales for his North America tour will go on sale Wednesday, June 30. Click HERE for more information on tickets.

Tickets for the Europe tour go on sale Tuesday, June 29.

John wrote a heartfelt message to fans as he announced the final dates of his tour on social media.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

His North American tour will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022, before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.

Photo Credit: Rocket Entertainment - Ben Gibson Elton John Farewell tour.

The tour first kicked off in 2019 and takes fans on his 50-year career with never-before-seen photos and videos, all set to his most beloved songs.

