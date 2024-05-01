How to get concert tickets for $25

In honor of Live Nation's 10th anniversary of Concert Week, the company announced it will be selling concert tickets for just $25.
From May 8-14, over 5,000 shows will be available at discounted prices while supplies last.
Northeast Ohio shows include:
- Alanis Morisette
- Cage the Elephant
- Dan + Shay
- Janet Jackson
- Meghan Trainor
- New Kids on the Block.
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
For more information and to see additional shows, click here.
