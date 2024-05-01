Watch Now
How to get concert tickets for $25

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 12:53:07-04

In honor of Live Nation's 10th anniversary of Concert Week, the company announced it will be selling concert tickets for just $25.

From May 8-14, over 5,000 shows will be available at discounted prices while supplies last.

Northeast Ohio shows include:

  • Alanis Morisette
  • Cage the Elephant
  • Dan + Shay
  • Janet Jackson
  • Meghan Trainor
  • New Kids on the Block.
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars

For more information and to see additional shows, click here.

