LIST: Concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

After feeling snubbed last year about major acts skipping Cleveland, Northeast Ohio is lining up some good concerts this summer.

Here is a list of the artists we know are coming so far:



Noah Kahan: May 28 at Blossom.

Chris Stapleton: May 31 at Blossom.

Foreigner: June 12 at Blossom.

New Kids on the Block: June 14 at Blossom.

The Rolling Stones: June 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Janet Jackson: June 25 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Niall Horan: June 26 at Blossom.

AJR: June 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Third Eye Blind: July 5 at Blossom.

Earth, Wind and Fire: July 16 at Blossom.

Alanis Morissette: July 17 at Blossom.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: July 22 at Blossom.

Def Leppard: July 30 at Progressive Field.

Hozier: August 6 at Blossom.

Thirty Seconds to Mars: August 7 at Blossom.

Hootie and the Blowfish: August 15 at Blossom.

Avril Lavigne: Sept. 6 at Blossom.

Sum 41: Sept. 15 at Blossom.