LIST: Concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

After feeling snubbed last year about major acts skipping Cleveland, Northeast Ohio is lining up some good concerts this summer.
Here is a list of the artists we know are coming so far:
- Noah Kahan: May 28 at Blossom.
- Chris Stapleton: May 31 at Blossom.
- Foreigner: June 12 at Blossom.
- New Kids on the Block: June 14 at Blossom.
- The Rolling Stones: June 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
- Janet Jackson: June 25 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
- Niall Horan: June 26 at Blossom.
- AJR: June 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
- Third Eye Blind: July 5 at Blossom.
- Earth, Wind and Fire: July 16 at Blossom.
- Alanis Morissette: July 17 at Blossom.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: July 22 at Blossom.
- Def Leppard: July 30 at Progressive Field.
- Hozier: August 6 at Blossom.
- Thirty Seconds to Mars: August 7 at Blossom.
- Hootie and the Blowfish: August 15 at Blossom.
- Avril Lavigne: Sept. 6 at Blossom.
- Sum 41: Sept. 15 at Blossom.
