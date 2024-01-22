Watch Now
LIST: Concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 22, 2024
After feeling snubbed last year about major acts skipping Cleveland, Northeast Ohio is lining up some good concerts this summer.

Here is a list of the artists we know are coming so far:

  • Noah Kahan: May 28 at Blossom.
  • Chris Stapleton: May 31 at Blossom.
  • Foreigner: June 12 at Blossom.
  • New Kids on the Block: June 14 at Blossom.
  • The Rolling Stones: June 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
  • Janet Jackson: June 25 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
  • Niall Horan: June 26 at Blossom.
  • AJR: June 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
  • Third Eye Blind: July 5 at Blossom.
  • Earth, Wind and Fire: July 16 at Blossom.
  • Alanis Morissette: July 17 at Blossom.
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers: July 22 at Blossom.
  • Def Leppard: July 30 at Progressive Field.
  • Hozier: August 6 at Blossom.
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars: August 7 at Blossom.
  • Hootie and the Blowfish: August 15 at Blossom.
  • Avril Lavigne: Sept. 6 at Blossom.
  • Sum 41: Sept. 15 at Blossom.
