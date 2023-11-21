Rolling Stones announce Cleveland summer show

After months of music fans feeling skipped over by major tours not coming to Cleveland, an iconic band is giving them some satisfaction. The Rolling Stones will be playing at Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15.

The band will use pre-sale codes for ticket sales, which fans can sign up for at this link.

Last month, News 5 investigator Joe Pagonakis looked into why major tours weren't coming to Cleveland.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

