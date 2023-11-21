Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rolling Stones announce Cleveland summer show

Drake, J. Cole, the Stones ... the drought is finally over
Netherlands The Rolling Stones Show Canceled
Scott Heppell/AP
FILE - Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam Monday just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
Netherlands The Rolling Stones Show Canceled
Posted at 8:45 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:46:54-05

After months of music fans feeling skipped over by major tours not coming to Cleveland, an iconic band is giving them some satisfaction. The Rolling Stones will be playing at Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15.

The band will use pre-sale codes for ticket sales, which fans can sign up for at this link.

Last month, News 5 investigator Joe Pagonakis looked into why major tours weren't coming to Cleveland.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

RELATED: Cleveland music fans excited for Drake, J. Cole concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland music fans excited for Drake, J. Cole concert at Rocket Mortgage
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.