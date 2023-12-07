Def Leppard, Journey coming to Progressive Field this summer

Cleveland is finally starting to get some concerts.
Def Leppard and Journey will be performing at Progressive Field this summer.
The bands will be joined by Heart on July 30, 2024.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 15.
Cleveland music fans were starting to get discouraged after multiple tours announced they were skipping the city.
