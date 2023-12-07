Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEntertainment

Actions

Def Leppard, Journey coming to Progressive Field this summer

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale in 2019
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP
Rick Allen attends the "Rick Allen: Angels and Icons" exhibition at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale in 2019
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:19:36-05

Cleveland is finally starting to get some concerts.

Def Leppard and Journey will be performing at Progressive Field this summer.

The bands will be joined by Heart on July 30, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15.

Cleveland music fans were starting to get discouraged after multiple tours announced they were skipping the city.

RELATED

Watch our follow-through report on why it seems major concert tours are skipping Cleveland:

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.