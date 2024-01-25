Mystery concert announced: Billy Joel and Rod Stewart coming to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND — During a news conference on Thursday, LiveNation and city officials announced that Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are coming to Cleveland.

Officials had teased the concert, announcing on Tuesday that a "major show" was coming to the city.

The concert will happen on Friday, Sept. 13. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2.

Mayor Justin Bibb, partner of the Haslam Sports Group Whitney Haslam Johnson, Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert, Live Nation SVP Marketing and Sponsorship Sale Barry Gabel, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris were in attendance for the announcement.

This is good news for the city, as Cleveland has been snubbed by several big concert tours that have skipped our area.

