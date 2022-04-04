Individual tickets on sale April 4 for 2022 Blossom Music Festival

CLEVELAND — This summer, the Cleveland Orchestra will return to its home nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park for another season of music and picnics.

Individual tickets for the Cleveland Orchestra’s 2022 Blossom Music Festival, consisting of 10 weeks of concerts and picnics that includes time-honored favorites, contemporary classical, Broadway, film scores and Beethoven’s triumphant Ninth Symphony, are now on sale Monday.

The 2022 Blossom Music Festival runs from the Fourth of July through Labor Day weekend, July 2-September 4.

Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. Individual lawn tickets start at $25. For every adult lawn ticket sold, two free lawn tickets for anyone under 18 will be given. Click here to purchase tickets.

Guests can continue to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds during the festival. Concessions will also be available, including Blossom Grille restaurant and Tasting Room.

Program highlights include:

Fan-favorite conductor Loras John Schissel leads the patriotic program on July 3 and 4 which concludes with a fireworks display.

Conductor Elim Chan makes her Cleveland Orchestra debut on July 9 in a program with Rimsky-Korsakov’s sensational Scheherazade and celebrated pianist Benjamin Grosvenor performing Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Broadway Legends including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein will combine Broadway favorites with songs from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Company and others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert will happen on July 22, 23 and 24 followed by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on Aug. 20 and 21.

The full lineup of performances can be found here.

