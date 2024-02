Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got, Jenny from the Block is coming to Cleveland this summer.

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 20.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 23.

JLo is just one of many acts coming to Cleveland this summer.

RELATED: LIST: Concerts coming to Northeast Ohio this summer

Lopez just appeared in what many consider to be the best Super Bowl commercial of the year, a Dunkin Donuts commercial with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady.