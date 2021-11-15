Journey bringing 'Freedom Tour 2022' to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May

CLEVELAND — Journey, one of rock’s most influential icons, has announced that their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring special guest TOTO, is coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, May 7.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” said Neal Schon in a press release. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take to the stage at RMFH on Saturday, May 7 with their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want it”, “Lights” and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Citi is the official card of the Freedom Tour 2020, so Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

